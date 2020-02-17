Major work to replace a water mains between Berrow and Brent Knoll has led to the closure of a busy road for seven weeks.

Ham Road and Brent Road are shut until March 27th while Bristol Water carries out the work to help alleviate flooding concerns.

The road is closed from Berrow Medical Centre through to Station Road in Brent Knoll, however there is access to the RSPCA centre.

A diversion route is in force, with signs directing motorists along an alternative route around the closure, shown on the map below.