Brean’s new-look Sundowner Beach Cafe was officially re-opened with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday (March 14th).

The cafe has been taken over by The Tiffin Group and has been fully refurbished to give it a more contemporary style.

Bob Nicholson MBE, from Somerset Tourism Association, cut a ribbon to formally open the premises following a brief speech (see video below) in which he praised the new owners for their support of Brean.

The cafe has chosen BARB Search & Rescue as its local charity of the year and several of the organisation’s volunteers were invited along to the opening.

Tiffin aims to provide ‘the best of British food in unique picturesque locations’ and prides itself on offering a warm welcome, traditional service values and regional produce.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Graham Stubbs, General Manager, said: “We are now fully open and are offering teas, coffees and cakes plus a full menu of hot meals.”

“Our cakes are delivered on a regular basis by a local bakery to maintain freshness. Come and try one from a tempting choice!”

The cafe, which is open from 8am-8pm, serves breakfasts, brunch, lunches, Sunday roasts, suppers, grills, special menus, barista coffees and milkshakes.

It also provides regular offers on alcoholic drinks, beers, plus holds quizzes, and promotional evenings. Dogs are welcome outside and meals and drinks can be served outside.