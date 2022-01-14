Nearly a dozen new holiday cabins are to be built on land at Rookery Manor near Burnham-On-Sea.

While the wedding venue in Edingworth Road, Edingworth ceased trading in August 2020, owner Ian Clapp continues to operate several holiday cabins on the site’s southern edge, with permission for a total of 29 such units being in place.

Sedgemoor District Council has this week decided that a further ten cabins can be constructed on the site.

Under the latest proposals, six existing cabins will be relocated to allow a further 10 units to be constructed at the south-eastern corner of the site.

The site will also be raised significantly to mitigate the existing flood risk.

Following a debate on the plans this week, the committee members voted to approve the plans by 11 votes in favour to one vote against despite concerns from some councillors about noise from the nearby motorway.