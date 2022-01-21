Police caught a driver of a BMW speeding at more than twice the speed limit on the M5 motorway through Somerset on Thursday (January 20th).

The car was spotted speeding through the county at a huge 142mph, Police said in a social media post.

Avon and Somerset Police’s roads policing unit confirmed they had caught a “supercar at track speeds on the M5.”

“Driver was detected at a speed of 142mph in Somerset and was stopped by officers near to Bristol.”

“This level of driving is both reckless and selfish – it puts lives at risk.”

 

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page