Police caught a driver of a BMW speeding at more than twice the speed limit on the M5 motorway through Somerset on Thursday (January 20th).

The car was spotted speeding through the county at a huge 142mph, Police said in a social media post.

Avon and Somerset Police’s roads policing unit confirmed they had caught a “supercar at track speeds on the M5.”

“Driver was detected at a speed of 142mph in Somerset and was stopped by officers near to Bristol.”

“This level of driving is both reckless and selfish – it puts lives at risk.”