Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club has this week announced its charity of the year for 2022 will be the town’s rescue hovercraft charity BARB Search & Rescue.

The club, based in Burnham’s Victoria Street, will be holding events through the year for the long-running life-saving charity, which is set to mark its 30th anniversary this year.

Ritz Social Club Manager Paul Hale says: “We are delighted to be supporting BARB in 2022 as our charity of the year – they a great local organisation whose volunteers do great work all year round and are on-call 24/7 to respond to incidents along our coastline.”

“Over the last few years we have supported many great local charities in Burnham and we look forward to raising a great sum for BARB this year. With Covid restrictions being released, we intend to hold a number of fun events in 2022.”

A BARB spokesman thanked the club for its support, adeding: “We are very grateful to the Ritz Social Club for making us their charity of the year!”

“As a small, independent charity that relies on local donations to keep running, we really appreciate support like this and look forward to working together this year.”