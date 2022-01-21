Burnham-on-Sea hovercraft

Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club has this week announced its charity of the year for 2022 will be the town’s rescue hovercraft charity BARB Search & Rescue.

The club, based in Burnham’s Victoria Street, will be holding events through the year for the long-running life-saving charity, which is set to mark its 30th anniversary this year.

Ritz Social Club Manager Paul Hale says: “We are delighted to be supporting BARB in 2022 as our charity of the year – they a great local organisation whose volunteers do great work all year round and are on-call 24/7 to respond to incidents along our coastline.”

“Over the last few years we have supported many great local charities in Burnham and we look forward to raising a great sum for BARB this year. With Covid restrictions being released, we intend to hold a number of fun events in 2022.”

A BARB spokesman thanked the club for its support, adeding: “We are very grateful to the Ritz Social Club for making us their charity of the year!”

“As a small, independent charity that relies on local donations to keep running, we really appreciate support like this and look forward to working together this year.”

 

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR