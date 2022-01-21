burnham and highbridge town band

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Band is seeking new members to join its ranks.

The long-running group, which holds popular concerts and performances through the year, is keen to recruit newcomers.

“If you would like to join a friendly, non-contesting brass band based in Burnham-On-Sea, we are currently recruiting players in most sections,” says the band’s Caroline Tapfield.

“In particular we would welcome cornet players at all levels, including soprano, tenor horns, flugelhorn, a principal trombone and a euphonium player.”

“We have our own band room and practice once a week on Wednesday evenings from 7.30pm-9.30pm.”

“We play at local fetes, flower shows, carol concerts and town events, as well as regular concerts in the Princess Theatre, and our players come from a wide area including Weston, Bridgwater, Croscombe, Berrow etc.”

For further information, email the band at: bhbrassband@aol.com or phone the secretary on 01934 239154.

 

 
