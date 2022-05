Police are asking for the public’s help in locating wanted man, William Charles Price.

The 32-year-old is wanted on a court warrant for failing to attend after breaching his court order.

“Price is 5ft 9ins tall, of average build with blue eyes and short brown hair. He also has a Liverpool accent,” says a spokesman. “He has links to Somerset and Dorset.”

If you see William Charles Price, do not approach. Call 999 and quote reference 5222080189, or ring 101 with any information.