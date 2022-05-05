Police are appealing for witnesses, or dash cam footage, following a serious collision near junction 23 of the M5 motorway.

On Sunday 1st May, Police were called to the A39 Bristol Road, near Junction 23 of the M5 near Bridgwater, following reports of a collision between two cars.

The incident happened at around 8pm between a black Audi A3 and black Ford Focus near the Dunball roundabout.

A Police spokesman says: “The two occupants of the Ford Focus were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries not thought to be life-threatening.”

“A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.”

“If you witnessed the accident or any of the events leading up to it, or have dashcam footage which could aid the investigation, please contact us.”

If you can help, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222103226, or complete the Police online appeals form.