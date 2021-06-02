Police are appealing for witnesses after a car driver performed a u-turn on the M5 in Somerset.

An off-duty officer spotted the motorist turning around on the hard shoulder of the motorway.

The officer reported the black Honda Civic attempting to join the northbound carriageway at Junction 24 (North Petherton). An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson says: “Traffic was building on the main carriageway due to a collision and the Civic driver was seen to perform a U-turn and drive back up the sliproad in the wrong direction.” Police want to hear from any other witnesses or motorists with dashcam of the incident at around 7.30pm on Sunday, May 23rd. Witnesses should call 101 or contact the force online giving reference number 5221115857.