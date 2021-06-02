Several shops in Highbridge town centre were left without power yesterday (Wednesday) after a supply fault.

Several firms in Church Street had no power for much of the trading day after Western Power Distribution work overran.

A Western Power Distribution spokeswoman said: “Our engineers were carrying out repairs to an underground cable overnight in Highbridge.”

”All 33 customers were informed that they would be affected by the work. All but 6 customers had their electricity restored by 4am, but the remaining 6 customers were affected by a secondary fault and all were kept informed of the situation.”

Power was finally fully restored at 2.20pm – considerably longer than originally expected. The firm apologised for the disruption.

Businesses, including the Sopha furniture store in Church Street, had no power and was temporarily unable to answer its phone lines. It has reassured customers that the business is back to normal today (Thursday).