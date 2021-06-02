Burnham-On-Sea’s branch of the U3A (University of the Third Age) held a successful beach clean on Wednesday (June 2nd) to mark the organisation’s nationwide ‘U3A Day’.

The U3A Day was held for the first time to celebrate the new experiences that come from people being in their third age – when they’re no longer in full-time employment or bringing up children.

Wednesday’s beach clean in Burnham-On-Sea was held to mark the day and was well supported. Starting at Maddocks Slade, a large amount of rubbish, including plastics, were collected.

Litter picking sticks, gloves and bags were provided by the local council.

The U3A, which is based at Burnham Community Centre in Berrow Road, is dedicated to providing friendship and shared interests for retired and semi-retired people.

The Burnham branch’s Harriet Browne says the organisation provides a wide variety of groups, listed here.

The groups encourage local people to learn languages, play board games and table tennis, and enjoy arts and crafts, music, and more.

Pictured: The U3A beach clean underway in Burnham-On-Sea on Wednesday.