A pop-up shop is set to be held in Highbridge today (Saturday, February 3rd) raising funds for Highbridge War Memorial Trust.

The event will see stalls selling books, bric-a-brac, clothing, CDs and DVDs from 10am – 2pm.

The event will be held at the town’s Southwell House and Memorial Gardens (TA9 3AF), a short walk from the Bank Street Car Park.

Highbridge War Memorial Trust operates the town’s Southwell House and Memorial Gardens.