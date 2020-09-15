A popular carvery restaurant near Burnham-On-Sea is set to re-open next month following a major refurbishment that has seen the owners spend £2 million on upgrades over two years.

Brent House Carvery owners Matthew and Anna Nicolaides plan to re-open the facilities in early October after being shut since March due to the pandemic.

Burnham-On-Sea.com was invited to take a look inside the premises as the revamp nears completion.

Matthew says: “It has been a huge job, all carried out with the safety and comfort of our customers in mind.”

“We have a new entrance on the side of the building that gives customers access into our new-look lounge and bar area.”

“We’ve spread out the dining tables in the lounge dining area and the conservatory, reducing capacity down from 400 people to 200 people to fully meet the Covid safety guidelines.”

“Our modern, new carvery counter will not only look amazing but will also help with our queues and social distancing.”

“Food will be served to customers, instead of customers using shared serving cutlery as in the past, but you can rest assured that people will still be able to choose portion sizes!”

“A full cleaning programme will be in place and extra safety measures across the building.”

“Modern new customer toilets have also been introduced which are all completely touchless, making them very safe and easy to use.”

“We want people to feel comfortable and safe to visit us. It’s a very exciting time for us – a refurbishment has been planned for some time but this brought it forward. We have done £2million of improvements over the two years, using local suppliers for the work.”

“We have been very busy refurbishing to make Brent House as safe and enjoyable as possible to ensure that you thoroughly enjoy a relaxing eating out experience in this new ‘normal’ world with Covid-19 within it.”

“We very much look forward to seeing you all in early October – official date to be confirmed – and hope you enjoy the new Brent House whilst still maintaining our friendly service, good food and traditional values which are so important to us. We look forward to welcoming you back soon.”