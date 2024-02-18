Somerset Council’s Public Health nurses play a crucial role in promoting healthier lifestyles and preventing illness among families.

To further enhance their support system, the Public Health Nursing teams are seeking dedicated volunteers to help with the running of groups for new parents and children across the county.

These groups are provided by Somerset Council to support families from pregnancy through to the child’s fifth birthday.

As a Public Health Nursing Support Volunteer, you will be supporting Public Health nurses and nurses who are passionate about supporting families. Child development in the first five years is critical and lays the foundation of a healthy and fulfilled adult life.

The groups can make a major difference, to both children and parents; even for years after they stop attending. Volunteers at these groups truly can have a major impact.

Volunteers will aid in facilitating clinics and groups, offering invaluable assistance to families in need.

Responsibilities may include:

Meeting and greeting attendees at clinics or groups

Providing refreshments to attendees

Offering general administrative support such as recording attendance details and informing individuals about clinic schedules

Engaging and interacting with families and communicating significant information to qualified staff members

There are groups across the county. The meeting times and days are as follows:

Taunton: Tuesdays from 10am to 11am

Norton Fitzwarren: Wednesdays from 9:15am to 11:30am

Frome: Wednesday 1pm to 2.30pm

Glastonbury: Wednesday 9.30am to 11am

Shepton: Wednesday 10am to 12noon

Wells: Thursday 1pm to 2.30pm

Bridgwater: Wednesday 10am to 11.30am

Cheddar: Wednesday 10am to 11.30am

Highbridge: Tuesday 9.30am to 10.30am

Chard: Wednesday 10am to 11.30am

Crewkerne: Tuesday 12.15pm to 1.30pm

Ilchester: Thursday 1pm to 2.30pm

Ilminster: Thursday 1pm to 2pm

Langport: Tuesday 9.30am to 11am

Martock: Wednesday 1pm to 2.30pm

Somerton: Monday 9.30am to 11am

Wincanton: Thursday 10.30am to 12noon

Yeovil: Wednesday 10am to 11.30am

You can volunteer at just one group, or more than one.

Adam Dance, Lead Member for Public Health, Equalities and Diversity at Somerset Council, said: “Public Health nurses are integral in supporting families adjust to becoming new parents and provide information and reassurance to support a baby or young child’s health, wellbeing and development.

“This volunteer opportunity offers a unique chance to make a tangible difference in the community while gaining valuable insight into the roles and services provided by Public Health Nurses.”

Applicants must provide both employer and character references. If this poses a challenge, applicants are encouraged to reach out to the Volunteer Team for assistance at 01823 359200 or volunteer@somerset.gov.uk.

For more information and to apply, visit Somerset Council’s Volunteer Portal.