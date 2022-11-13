A Remembrance Sunday fly-past will take place over the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area this morning (Sunday November 13th).

Middlezoy Flying Group says it is organising two formations of planes to mark the day.

They are scheduled to fly around Burnham and along the seafront at around 11.30am.

A spokesman says: “Blue formation will feature a replica SE5a single-seat fighter plane from World War One flown by Dave Linney, with two ex WW2 Austers which flew operationally in WW2 as wingmen, flown by Gary Priestley and Tim Taylor.”

“They will fly get airborne from Middlezoy Aerodrome at around 10.45am and fly by Somerton at 11.02am, then Pitney before entering a holding pattern just South of Burnham and centered on the bridge over the M5.”

“The second formation, Red formation, will feature a replica Hawker Fury of the 1930s flown by Mike Laundy, with an Aeronca Champ of 1947 vintage astern of him flown by Stefan Potepa. Behind Stefan will be a Pietenpol home build from Plans drawn in the 1930s. The Red formation will get airborne from Middlezoy Aerodrome at about 10.35am.”

“Routing will be M5 to eastern side of Highbridge at 10.43am, Lympsham at 10.45am, Bleadon at 10.49am, and then a holding pattern just south of Weston Hospital until 10.59am, Weston Sea Front 11am to 11.02am, War memorial at 11.03am, Sandbay seafront 11.04am, M5 / A370 junction 11.07am, Weston helicopter museum 11.09am, Locking 11.10am, Banwell 11.11am, Loxton 11.13am, Sedgemoor Services 11.15am, Brent Knoll 11.16am, and join hold with Blue formation at 11.18am.”

“The combined formation in Arrow will fly around Burnham and along the sea front at around 11.30am to be at Watchfield at 11.38am to fly past Mark Church at 11.40am as the Royal British Legion lays a wreath.”

“They will then return to Middlezoy, arriving around 11.50am and splitting into two formations again for landing.”

The fly-past will go ahead, weather permitting.