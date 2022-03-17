Rusting fingerpost signs in Burnham-On-Sea town centre are being replaced this month as part of a programme of repairs by the Town Council.

The council is undertaking a programme of improvements ahead of the new tourist season, including replacing damaged benches along the seafront.

“All poor condition and defunct fingerposts in Burnham town centre and seafront are being replaced or removed,” says a council spokeswoman.

“New traditional style fingerposts will ensure a consistent appearance throughout the town and will be added to our maintenance schedule for future care.”

The work is being carried out with a grant from the Hinkley Point C Community Mitigation Impact Fund.