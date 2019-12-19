Sedgemoor District Council has cordoned off an area of grass at Apex Park in Highbridge due to the extreme muddy condition of the ground.

Council spokeswoman Claire Faun said: “There have been some large stones/boulders placed to prevent vehicles parking on the Jubilee Field – the area of grass located behind the main Apex Park office and public toilets – due to poor ground conditions.”

“This will allow Sedgemoor’s Clean Surroundings team to make reinstatements before allowing the area to act as overflow parking again due to the park’s popularity in the drier months.”