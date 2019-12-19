Highbridge Festival of The Arts has been presented with a new trophy in memory of Dorothy Reaney, a long-time supporter of the Festival.

Dorothy lived in Mark and visited the Festival every year, attending daily sessions in Speech, Drama and Dance at The Princess Theatre and music at Highbridge Community Hall.

Her daughter, Sharon, who presented the cup to the Festival’s Secretary, recalls: “Mum would ask for a Season Ticket to the Festival as a birthday present, along with lunch money, rather than anything else.”

The Festival has therefore introduced three special Dorothy Reaney Trophy Classes for 2020.

Winners will be presented and photographed with the cup, receive a special commemorative medal and have their names added to a Roll of Honour.