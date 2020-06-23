A short ceremony will be held in Burnham-On-Sea town centre on Saturday (June 27th) to mark Armed Forces Day.

The annual parade of local service charities and cadet groups will not take place along the High Street due to the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

However Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion is instead holding a flag-raising ceremony at the flag pole by the fountain at the junction of Old Station Approach and Abingdon Street at 12 noon.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey adds: “I’m pleased Armed Forces Day will be celebrated. The Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be attending a small gathering with social distancing and other safety measures in place.”

Members of the public will be able to watch providing they keep socially distanced.