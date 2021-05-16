A singing workshop featuring a Les Miserables performer is set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea this summer.

Adam Bayjou, who has played the role of Jean Valjean in London’s West End, will lead the workshop on Sunday 25th July.

Adam will be teaching the iconic ‘One Day More’ from the show, and he will also be treating attendees to a personal performance of ‘Bring Him Home’ from the show as well as a Q&A session on his career and time during the hit stage show.

Workshop organiser Siobhan Johnson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am very passionate about bringing the West End to Somerset to offer once-in-a-lifetime opportunities of singing with some of the top performers.”

“Adam is an outstanding performer and singer and, having seen him play Jean Valjean on several occasions in London, we are extremely privileged that he has agreed to take this workshop and teach the nation’s all time favourite musical theatre song, as voted recently by BBC Radio 2 listeners.”

The workshop is open to those aged 17 years old and upwards. Siobhan says it will only go ahead if all government guidelines at the time can be followed, and every effort will be made to make the event as safe as possible.

She adds: “The theatre industry has been hit particularly hard over the last year and it is so important to support it and its actors.”

“Born in Basingstoke, Adam grew up learning the medical world, resulting in him becoming a state-registered Biomedical Scientist in Microbiology in 2006 after studying at the University of Southampton in 2004.”

“In 2007, Adam decided to give up the life of a scientist and ventured into the world of Acting, gaining a distinction in musical theatre after studying at the London School of Musical Theatre in 2007.”

“Since 2007, Adam has performed professionally in London’s West End in shows such as The Full Monty, Pirate of Penzance, Love Story, Carousel, Assassins and most recently Les Misérables in which he has played the role of Jean Valjean over 400 times.”

“Adam has also toured the globe professionally as a vocalist for VOXX – The West End Tenors, The 12 Tenors, The Opera Boys and Ancora.”

If you would like more information or to reserve a place on the workshop, contact Siobhan Johnson by email at siobhanjohnson06@yahoo.co.uk. Places will be limited.