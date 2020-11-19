Somerset’s Liberal Democrats have hit out at a decision by Conservative county councillors to ask the Government to defer next year’s County Council elections.

At a meeting of the whole County Council, the move received no support from the Liberal Democrat group of councillors, whose Leader, Jane Lock, accused the Tories of “running scared, not only from their record of incompetence, but also from their Leader Boris Johnson’s ‘Reign of Error’.”

After the vote, she added: “It was bad enough that the Conservative Group was considering trying to avoid next year’s election, but then they cut short the debate before many Councillors had been given the opportunity to speak, which really is a disgrace. Why are they so scared to face the voters?”

Leader of the Council David Fothergill will be writing to the Secretary of State requesting the 2021 elections be postponed.

Jane Lock adds: “Given that Councillor Fothergill has already expressed his desire that a new unitary council begin working in 2023, effectively the request is for the elections to be cancelled altogether, meaning that the Conservatives, who won the 2017 election, would remain in charge of Somerset County Council for 6 years instead of 4.”

Tessa Munt, Lib Dem County Councillor for Wells, added: “It’s outrageous that Somerset’s Conservatives have acted in such a high-handed fashion. It’s really important that local people in Somerset choose their representatives on the County Council.”

“I was listed to ask a question about this, but the Tories seemed so scared of how the debate was going that they panicked, cut the question session short and stopped Councillors from making any contribution to the discussion.”

Adam Dance, Lib Dem County Councillor for South Petherton & Islemoor, added: “The Conservatives took SCC to the brink of bankruptcy, but they’re desperate to cling on to power for another two years while they try to force a single unitary on Somerset.”