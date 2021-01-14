Somerset Rivers Authority has just announced that a new round of dredging of the River Parrett is due to start today (Thursday, 14th January).

The officials are planning to remove about 22,000 cubic metres of silt in order to increase the Parrett’s capacity to carry flood water.

The job’s being done for Somerset Rivers Authority by Somerset Drainage Boards Consortium and contractors Van Oord.

It follows a successful trial of water injection dredging techniques between Moorland and the M5 last January, and many other SRA partnership endeavours along the Parrett and on the Somerset Levels.

Cllr David Hall, Chair of Somerset Rivers Authority, says: “Work along this stretch of the River Parrett is important for three main reasons. Firstly, it will reduce flood risks for properties in the Northmoor area.”

“Secondly, it will help to reduce agricultural damages, particularly from spring and summer floods of the kind that we saw locally back in 2012.”

“Thirdly, because of the better possibilities it creates for managing flows of water around the Somerset Levels, it will help us to make further improvements, like those planned for the River Sowy and King’s Sedgemoor Drain later this year. All these things together will benefit a large part of the Somerset Levels.”

Last time, water injection dredger Borr removed approx. 15,000 cubic meters of silt from the River Parrett.

SRA also announced that this season’s work will go on for at least two weeks, helping to protect homes, businesses and roads from flooding.

Video of last year’s Somerset river dredging work: