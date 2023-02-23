New energy-efficient lighting is continuing to be installed across Somerset by the County Council as it works towards its 2030 carbon neutral target.

Work is underway to replace conventional street lighting with LED equipment across key towns. So far nearly 3,000 conventional lights have been replaced in Minehead, Taunton and Street.

The new lights cut energy consumption by up to 56 per cent, making this a quick and low-cost intervention with immediate effects. Somerset County Council says it estimates that the new system has saved the authority about £157,000 so far.

Phase two in 2023 will see more communities – such as Burnham-On-Sea – come online with the Signify energy efficient LED street lighting, which is not only eco-friendly, but actually performs better than traditional lighting.

Somerset has been on its path to carbon neutrality since 2020, when all five councils signed up to the county’s Climate Emergency Strategy, with a commitment to working towards being carbon neutral by 2030.

Recently skyrocketing energy prices and the need for safer streets for pedestrian and highway users have raised the urgency of replacing outdated technology with alternatives that are long lasting, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly.

Councillor Sarah Dyke, Somerset County Council’s Lead Member for Climate Change, says: “Tackling the causes and effects of climate change and working towards carbon neutrality is about taking a wide range of measures across our services to reduce our carbon footprint.”

“Whether that’s making our buildings more energy efficient, encouraging our workforce to try active and sustainable travel options or reducing waste and recycling more, every action helps our overall aim.”

“Transforming how we light our streets is an essential part of this – not only are the new LED lights more efficient and cost effective, they make our streets brighter and safer and help to cut carbon emissions.”

Simon Greenwood, Sales Director of Signify UK and Ireland, adds: “Somerset’s LED upgrade demonstrates that lighting is an area where a relatively small change can have an immediate and far-reaching positive impact.”

“Combining new and retrofit lighting solutions offers the best of both worlds, giving new life to existing lighting assets and creating major energy savings with low upfront costs and minimal disruption.”