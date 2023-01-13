Somerset cider producer Thatchers is on the look-out for new apprentices to join the family run cider maker in September, when it’s hoping to double its intake of people keen to start a career in cider making.

Opportunities range from cider making and engineering, to roles within its commercial teams, such as IT and marketing, to hospitality where you could learn the skills of a Commis Chef or experience the buzz of working front of house at The Railway Inn.

The Open Day will be a chance to meet and chat to the amazing apprentices already working at Thatchers, as well as members of the Thatchers Early Careers Team. The day will give those attending the opportunity to learn about all the different apprentice career pathways, recruitment process and application advice.

It’s not long to go before the Thatchers Early Careers Open Day at Myrtle Farm on Saturday 4th February 2023, and registrations are now open for those wishing to attend. To register and confirm your place at the Open Day, click here.

Emma Cox, Head of Talent Development at Thatchers Cider told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Learning and earning at the same time, in a job that provides a fulfilling career, sounds appealing, doesn’t it?”

“What’s not to like about the thought of working for one of Somerset’s most progressive companies, earning a wage, while at the same time studying for a recognised industry qualification?”

“Becoming an apprentice at family cider maker Thatchers offers young people just that. And now’s the time to start thinking about it, with our Open Day on 4th February and applications opening soon after.”

Once they have attended the Open Day, applicants will have until 6th March 2023 to put in their applications. There are useful tips and advice on the Thatchers website to help.

Thatchers Cider, which was formed in 1904 on the very same Myrtle Farm in Sandford where its cider is still made, has seen amazing growth over recent years, with its ciders such as Thatchers Gold and Thatchers Haze helping it become the UK’s number 1 independent, family cider maker and the UK’s second largest cider maker. Thatchers is also widely acclaimed for its continued focus on sustainability, including its use of renewable energy and reduction of waste.

Emma continues: “It’s a big decision to take those first steps into a career, and we will ensure that we give you all the training, support and development you need to succeed. Joining an apprenticeship at Thatchers is not just a job – it’s the start of your career journey.”

Martin Thatcher, the fourth-generation of the family to take the reins of the company, adds: “Our Early Careers Apprenticeship Programme has been running since 2018, and it’s our way of finding the very important next generation of talented cider makers, who can play their part in our continued success.”

“It’s an exciting opportunity for motivated people who want to start a fulfilling career in the cider industry.”

Pictured: Apprentice Grace Hall who is on the Thatchers programme