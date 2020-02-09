Students from schools in Burnham-On-Sea have carried out speed checks of vehicles as part of a new Mini Police initiative.

The youngsters conducted speed checks along Marine Drive in Burnham alongside Special Sergeants and a PCSO this week.

“There were multiple vehicles that were driving over 30mph, however on this occasion this was not recorded officially. The purpose of the activity was more educational,” said a spokesman.

The Mini Police scheme is delivered by members of the local neighbourhood policing team in partnership with schools.

It offers children aged 9-11 the chance to build positive relationships with their local police team, whilst helping out in their school and the wider community.

The first Mini Police scheme was launched in the force area in 2017 in Knowle, Bristol and was so successful that a further seven schemes were launched the following year. Another 20 schools launched the scheme during 2019.

“Children and young people learn what it means to be a police officer and the importance of communities working with police to help protect them from crime,” says a spokesman.

“The scheme also aims to encourage stronger relationships between young people and the police.”