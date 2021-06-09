Staff from Highbridge’s King Alfred School and The Priory Learning Trust have raised thousands for charity by walking up to 30 miles across Somerset.

Over 100 teachers, support team members, leaders and students from The Priory Learning Trust staff completed the Mendip Challenge.

They walked or ran 5, 10, 20 or 30 mile hikes across the Mendip Hills in the stunning Somerset countryside.

The Trust’s giving was in the top 1% of the Just Giving statistics nationally for June.

TPLT CEO Neville Coles, who did the 30 mile walk for the second time, is also an ambassador of the charity, Weston Hospicecare.

He says: “This was a wonderful charity event and I was thrilled to see so many of our TPLT staff and students taking up the challenge. It was a brilliant amount to be raised for such a terrific cause.“

The schools taking part included Worle Community School Academy, Priory Community School Academy, The King Alfred School Academy, St Anne’s Church Academy, Castle Batch School Academy, Pawlett Primary School Academy, West Huntspill Community Primary and East Huntspill Community Primary.

Weston Hospicecare has team of palliative care experts who are dedicated to working together to provide specialist support. The social, emotional, psychological, spiritual and physical care helps guide people through one of the most difficult experiences they will ever face. With only 20% of there funding coming from the NHS, they have to raise £4 million each year to fund their care – something that’s only made possible by community support.

To donate, see https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/the-priory-learning-trust