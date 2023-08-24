A summer fayre and fun dog show are set to be held in East Huntspill on Saturday (August 26th).

The event will be held from 11am at East Huntspill Church and Church Hall when all will be welcome.

There will be Arts, Crafts, Gifts, Stalls, Games, Raffle, Tombola, Cakes, Refreshments, a BBQ and lots more fun for the family.

The Fun Dog Show will be held at 12noon run by Pightie Paws with lots of Fun Classes and entry at just £1 per class

For more details contact 01278 788665 or email sjpuddy@hotmail.co.uk mentioning Burnham-On-Sea.com.