A ‘tea and tower day’ is being held at Mark Church near Burnham-On-Sea on Friday, 3rd June to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Church will be open from 10-5pm throughout the Jubilee weekend with a knitted and crocheted flower cascade on show from the tower.

Friday will see a sing-along from 1-2pm featuring songs through the ages, including The Queen’s favourite songs.

There will also be tower tours between 2-4pm subject to weather conditions with a charge of £5.00 per person over 8 years old.

“Enjoy a magnificent view from the top of the church tower with a panoramic view of the whole of Mark Village and beyond,” says a spokesman. “A photo opportunity not to be missed!”

“Sensible shoes should be worn, and only those 8 years and over will be allowed up the tower steps. Entry at own risk.”

“Bell ringers will also be available for a chat and will give an introduction to the art of bell ringing – come and enjoy the magnificent church bells and find out more about them.”

“There will also be refreshments though the day from 1-4pm. There will also be a Crochet Coronation Crown display, children’s colouring sheet and game and tour history.”

“Local historian Jon Glauert will also be on hand to give a tour on the fascinating history of the church. Donations will be welcome for church funds.”