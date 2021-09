Tickets have gone on sale for a special concert featuring Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Band.

The Remembrance Concert will be held on Saturday 13th November at 7pm.

The event will be held on St Peter and All Hallows Church in West Huntspill.

Tickets priced at £7.50 are available from Bronwyn on 01278 788 487 or Jill 01278 795 644.