Tourist accommodation providers in the Burnham-On-Sea area have seen a surge of bookings following Boris Johnson’s announcement about the lockdown easing.

They have welcomed the news from the Prime Minister that self-catering holiday accommodation and camp sites are expected to re-open from April 12th while the rest of the accommodation sector, including hotels, will re-open from May 17th.

Many local accommodation providers in the Burnham area say they are expecting a busy summer holiday season with more people planning to take ‘staycations’ in the UK rather than travelling abroad.

Sarah House at Brean’s Holiday Resort Unity added: “We are very pleased to have a roadmap to work towards. It allows us to make plans for these target dates and helps us with planning staffing, stock, and re-arranging already booked holidays for our guests.”

“Since the announcement we have had received a surge in bookings both online and via phone for the Summer which is great news for the tourism industry as we believe people will choose to holiday in the UK this year, it also means we will have around 80 employment vacancies for people to join Team Brean once we fully get back open for the Summer.”

Nick Richardson, owner of Burnham’s Royal Clarence Hotel, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “In the last few days, we have received bookings for Summer and also November for the carnival/fireworks weekend.”

“We very much welcome the proposed May 17th date for the end of hotel lockdowns in the UK. I think the projected date is about right, we must not rush the end of lockdown and risk another surge in infections. But with the vaccinations in full swing and everyone’s continued adherence to social distancing, I can see a positive Summer 2021 and beyond.”

He added: “To look on the bright side of lockdown, it has given us the chance to continue our renovations, with a newly decorated and re-carpeted veranda nearly ready. Now is the important time to support the UK economy by shopping in local independent shops, holidaying in the UK and exploring the great coasts, visit Burnham-On-Sea!”

Jon Harris at Warren Farm Holiday Park in Brean adds: “The pandemic has had a severe impact on holiday parks over the past year. Seasonal customers have been unable to use their caravans for the full season, and holiday guests have had to reschedule their break or have a refund.”

“The Government’s four-step plan seems a sensible idea, rather than ease restrictions too early and risk another lockdown. The future looks bright, we think the season will be busy once restrictions are lifted, and we very much look forward to welcoming our loyal customers back. We extend our thanks to the NHS and everyone involved with the amazing progress of the vaccine roll-out.”

Ryan Andress at Burnham’s Victoria Hotel told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’ve seen an increase in interest in bookings over the last few days – we had three emails on Tuesday alone that may lead to summer bookings.”

“We welcome Boris’ announcement on the opening – his cautious approach is sensible. We’d prefer to wait longer now to open and be able to open for longer rather than open quicker but have to shut down in a few weeks as the infections grow.”

He added: “There seems to be a real positive vibe everywhere since Boris’ announcement.”

Phoebe Pearce at Burnham’s Round Tower Guesthouse adds: “We have had calls of interest in bookings for the summer but many people are still cautious until the country comes fully out of lockdown and confidence grows. We have lots of regular guests calling in and starting to make plans for holidays.”

“We are pleased that an opening date has been proposed and we fully understand the Prime Minister’s caution, which we think is sensible. Everyone’s safety is paramount.”