A group of travellers has left the seafront lawns on Burnham-On-Sea’s South Esplanade after a 48-hour stay.

The caravans and vehicles pitched up on the grassed area near to Burnham Sailing Club, as pictured here, on Tuesday and left on Thursday (July 22nd).

It comes after the land owner, Sedgemoor District Council, had already started legal action to have the group removed from the land.

It comes after we reported here that Burnham’s MP James Heappey has welcomed new legislation going through Parliament that will soon make illegal encampments a criminal matter rather than a civil matter.