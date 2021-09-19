The trust that runs Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy has won an award for its support of a local charity during the Covid pandemic.

The Priory Learning Trust has received ‘The Borough Shield’ from Weston’s Mayor for its charity work with Burnham-On-Sea’s mental health charity, In Charley’s Memory.

It comes after the academy’s pupils, staff and fundraisers raised £13,000 for the charity during the pandemic.

The outgoing Mayor of Weston, Mark Canniford, has presented the award to TPLT CEO Neville Coles at an award ceremony, pictured here.

Mr Coles said: “This is tremendous news. We are delighted to receive The Borough Shield in recognition of the charity work we did with In Charley’s Memory. Charity, civic duty and community are a massive part of all we do at TPLT.”

“We want to give a big ‘thank you’ to all students, staff, parents and the community for their generous giving.”

“In Charley’s Memory is a fantastic charity doing incredible work with young people across the area.”

TPLT has also supported The MPS Society over the past year and will this year support Brain Tumour Research.

Cllr Canniford said: “The Priory Learning Trust were worthy winners for the Borough Shield. Their schools carried out phenomenal funding despite the Covid pandemic for an inspirational charity which is doing brilliant work on the ground for young people.”

In Charley’s Memory supports people aged 11 to 25 with their mental heath.

Operations Manager Dawn Carey added: “We are so grateful to all the schools in The Priory Learning Trust who have been so generous with their charity fundraising.”

To access the affordable counselling, people can email counselling@incharleysmemory.co.uk or call 01278 557490.