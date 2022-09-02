Dozens of Ukrainian families and their local hosts from across the Burnham-On-Sea area gathered together at West Huntspill Model Railway on Friday (September 2nd) for a special evening of networking in a fun environment.

Julie Gilfoyle, a resettlement officer at the county council, organised the event with the support of Burnham Rotary Club, the model railway and local companies Bakkavor and Pynes.

Julie says: “We wanted to organise an event for local Ukrainian families who have moved into our area this year with their hosts for an evening of family networking in an informal setting.”

“We were delighted to welcome over 40 people to the model railway for an evening together when many new friendships were formed.”

Burnham Rotary Club President David Stickels said the club’s members were keen to help as soon as they heard about the event being organised.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard also attended to give her support – and support from the Town Council – to the evening.

The families enjoyed a free hog roast, bouncy castle, entertainment and train rides during the evening.