Dozens of classic American hot rods, trucks, bikes and classic vehicles will roar through Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge this Saturday (September 3rd) in a mass convoy for charity.

Members of the Blue Ridge Runners will leave West Huntspill at approximately 12 mid-day and then travel through Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea.

“This year, we will head up Seaview Road and along the seafront to the Yacht Club and back, so doing the length of the seafront end to end before heading on to Brean,” says a spokesman.

Members of the public will also be able to visit the showground in West Huntspill (TA9 3RH) on Sunday September 4th from 10am-4pm when many of the vehicles will be on show alongside stalls, refreshments, live music and kids acivities. Entry on the Sunday will be £5 per adult, with children free of charge.

The Blue Ridge Runners were formed in 1989 to link up motoring enthusiasts from across the South West who own hot rods, trucks and other unusual vehicles. Thousands of pounds are raised for local charities from the group’s events, with BARB benefiting this year.