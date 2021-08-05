Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service says the cause of Thursday’s Burnham-On-Sea Pavilion fire is yet to be determined.

The fire service says its investigations into the blaze at the rear of the landmark seafront building are ongoing.

This video footage captured how crews from across Somerset battled to stop the blaze from spreading, fanned by strong winds.

Crews on scenes included from Burnham-On-Sea, Bridgwater, Cheddar, Nether Stowey, Street, Shepton Mallet, Wellington and Ilminster.

“Fire appliances attended a developed fire on the pier, following multiple calls from members of the public. A request was made for a further 3 appliances, along with the incident command unit.”

“The fire involved a single storey building used as an amusement arcade. 4 breathing apparatus, 1 hose reel jet and 2 main jets were in use.”

“At 1.36pm, a further three appliances were requested for breathing apparatus. Also, Avon FRS sent Weston Super Mare with their turntable ladder to support the incident. Crews added an additional hose reel jet, fogspike and triple extension ladder to the equipment in use at the scene.”

“At 2.16pm, crews began stripping external flashing to gain access to the fire in the wall cavity, and damp down hot spots. Western Power were requested to isolate the electricity. The incident is being scaled down.”

“At 4.41pm, crews confirmed this as a timber framed metal cladded amusement arcade with a fire at the rear. The fire was extinguished, and crews confirmed severe damage by fire, smoke and water.”

“Crews used a total of 16 breathing apparatus sets, 2 main jets, 2 hose reel jets, fogspike, triple extension ladder, thermal imaging cameras and small tools. The cause is undetermined at this time, and investigations continue.”

A fire crew from Burnham also attended against at 7pm due to smoking embers at the back of the building.