Hear from all five of the candidates as they give their reaction to the results of the General Election in the Wells constituency, which includes Burnham and Highbridge.

Conservative James Heappey was re-elected as Burnham-On-Sea’s MP with an increased majority following Thursday’s General Election.

Mr Heappey has retained his Wells parliamentary seat with a majority of 9,991 votes after successfully fighting off a challenge from Liberal Democrat Tessa Munt.

The full results for the constituency were: