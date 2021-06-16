The Crossways pub in West Huntspill re-opens today (Thursday) after several staff who tested positive for Covid complete their isolation period and deep cleaning has been undertaken.

The popular pub in the village announced earlier this month that it would be closing for ten days after three cases of Covid were confirmed.

The landlord told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the pub and B&B have completed deep cleaning and that the three staff members had completed their isolation period. “Everybody is fine again,” he says.

He added that he’d received his first dose of the Covid vaccine and had not tested positive. “It’s testament to the protection even just one dose provides,” he says.

The pub and B&B are now fully re-open today.

Pictured: The Crossways pub in West Huntspill