A former bank building in Burnham-On-Sea has sold this week for £319,000 after going under the auction hammer.

The prominent former NatWest building at the junction of Burnham’s Victoria Street and Regent Street was put up for sale by its owners and a public auction was held on Wednesday (June 16th).

The property had a guide price of £225,000.

A local person who attended the virtual auction told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A bidding war took place between three anonymous bidders and the building sold for £319,000.”

NatWest closed its Burnham branch in October 2017, as we reported here, and it has been vacant ever since.

“The property comprises a ground and part first floor former bank and part first and second floor office accommodation with two parking spaces at the rear,” said a spokesman for agents Acuitus.

“The property may benefit from future redevelopment for a variety of uses, subject to all necessary consents/permissions and current tenancies.”