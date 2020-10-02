West Huntspill School’s lollipop man has retired this week after 16 years of service.

Derek Prior retired on Friday (October 2nd) after seeing hundreds of children safely across the busy A38 every morning and afternoon.

Derek was given a surprise send-off in the playground on Friday before his final ‘lollipop shift’.

He was presented with cards and gifts from staff, pupils and parents, including a cake and framed photographs.

“Derek always had a ready smile and knew all the children and their families,” says a school spokesperson.

One parent said: “Not only has he seen the children and parents cross safely, he made our children laugh, smile and also cheered them up when they were upset or anxious.”

“Derek was not just their lollipop man, he was our friend.”