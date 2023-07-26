Fourteen stalls will be set up at the second monthly Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market when it returns on Friday (July 28th) with a wide range of local produce.

A co-operative traders group has been formed to launch the new monthly markets at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street, replacing the Farmers Markets which were discontinued after becoming “unviable,” as we reported here.

The new markets are being overseen by local traders Julie Dean and Mike Smith and Julie told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are bringing you a large range of all different traders from around Somerset , including some new ones and we are delighted to say that the venue is completely full inside and out!”

The event will be held on Friday 28th July from 9am-1pm.

July’s stalls at the Burnham Independent Market:

Lizzies Kitchen /Handmade Cakes / Brownies/ Bakes /& Sweet Treats.

Midsomer Fudge / Locally produced Handmade Fudge in Large Variety of Flavours.

Mikes Pork / Locally Reared Rare Bread Old Spot Pork / Handmade Sausage Rolls & Pork Pies/ English Spring Lamb.

My Farmhouse Kitchen / Handmade Jams/Preserves/Chutneys/ Lemon Curd/ Marmalades/ Honey.

Nut Tree Farm / Locally Produced Goats Cheese / Quiches / Eggs / Fresh Seasonal Fruit & Veg.

Oven To You /Handmade Pastry Tarts & Sweet Treats.

Somerset natural Soaps / Locally made Natural Soaps / Bath & Body Products & Skin Care Range/& CBD Products.

Somerset Orchard Farm/ Fresh Apple Juice, Home Grown Fruit & Veg & Home grown cut flowers.

Times Past Cheese Dairy / Local Producer of a wide variety of Cheese including Cheddar & Draycott Blue & Smoked Cheese.

Dunnies Bags / Hand Crocheted Bags & Rucksacks.

Nellies Nauti Bits / Handmade Cushions from up cycled T-Shirts.

Loritacrafts / Hand Decorated gifts, Decoupage, engraving & More.

Dough Bros /Handmade Filled Doughnuts with various fillings.

Nutts Scotch Eggs/ Handmade Scotch Eggs & Pies.