The cast of ‘All Hands!’ have made a visit to Burnham-On-Sea RNLI station this week to learn more about the charity’s life-saving work ahead of their performances telling the dramatic story of the Berrow shipwreck.

The team from The Nornen Project visited Burnham’s lifeboat station on Monday where they heard about the history of lifeboats in the town and discussed the story behind the Nornen beach shipwreck.

“Our outdoor theatre show in Burnham’s Marine Cove will tell the story of the Norwegian sailing vessel which got caught in the lee of the Lundy Roads as a howling south westerly gale swept up the Bristol Channel in March 1897. Ten men and a dog got caught in the eye of the storm and the show explores how the community saved the day,” says a spokesperson.

‘All Hands!’ is being produced by local resident Corrinne Curtis, and will be performed at Marine Cove between 3rd-6th August.

Corrinne adds: “Team Nornen had a brilliant trip to Burnham RNLI Lifeboat Station where we got to meet the crew and learn all about their awe-inspiring work. It’s been so helpful for us to get a taste of what goes into saving lives at sea – just as the crew of the John Godfrey Morris did back in 1897 when coming to the rescue of the Nornen.’

“We’re looking forward to sharing All Hands! with you in celebration of this extraordinary rescue mission and the people of Burnham and Berrow who came together to save the day.”

“Stick around afterwards to get involved with some fun and informative activities from the RNLI themselves! Bring your picnic blankets, sun cream and sandwiches.”

The outdoor theatre shows will take place on Thursday 3rd Aug at 6pm; Friday 4th Aug 2:30pm; Friday 4th Aug 6pm; Saturday 5th Aug 2:30pm; Saturday 5th Aug 6pm; Sunday 6th Aug 2:30pm; and Sunday 6th Aug 6pm.

Tickets are available on a ‘pay what you choose’ basis from £4–£20 and are available by clicking here.

