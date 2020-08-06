The news that three schools in the Wells constituency will receive a share of more than £1million of Government funding to upgrade buildings has been welcomed by local MP James Heappey.

The Kings of Wessex Academy in Cheddar, Wedmore First School Academy and The Blue School in Wells will all receive additional cash to ensure they have well-maintained facilities through the Condition Improvement Fund.

This comes after four other schools were also handed funding last month; Weare First School, Crispin School, Hugh Sexey Middle School and Brent Knoll Primary School.

Mr Heappey said: ““Coronavirus has taken a toll on us all, not least our children, who have been kept from their friends, their teachers and their schools.”

“I am very pleased to see more investment from the Government to schools in the Wells constituency and I continue to be proud to be part of a Government who is committed to giving children the very best start in life.”

“As we exit lockdown we must focus on getting children back to school – and ensure that schools have the facilities and classrooms they need to support the high-quality education our children deserve.”

Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson said: “Investing in our school and college buildings helps create modern environments that lend themselves to great teaching, making sure every child has the opportunity to fulfil their potential.”

“We have worked at great speed to release this additional £560m of condition funding to schools for projects this year to kick-start the economy and get the country moving again following coronavirus.”

“This funding brings the total allocated to improve the condition of our school buildings to £2 billion this year, and paves the way for our new transformative ten-year school building programme starting later this year with over £1 billion funding for the first wave of 50 schools.”