Tommy Banner from The Wurzels was the special guest invited along to the opening of the new-look restaurant at Rich’s Cider Farm in Watchfield, near Highbridge, this week.

The new Cider Press restaurant at the cider farm has a fresh new modern decor inside with socially-distanced seating alongside other safety measures. There is also a new children’s play area outside.

A spokesperson said: “Thank you to all the customers that visited, the staff for all their hard work and our favourite special guest, Tommy Banner from The Wurzels, for popping in.”

“We are looking forward to see you all over the next coming days, but, please remember to prebook to avoid disappointment.”

Due to social distancing rules, the restaurant says that booking is essential on 01278 794537. The farm shop remains open, 9am until 6pm, and it is also continuing deliveries.

The restaurant is also participating in the Government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out Scheme’ where restaurant users can save 50% every time they dine, up to the value of £10, on Mondays-Wednesdays throughout August.