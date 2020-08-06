A Burnham-On-Sea town centre cafe has re-opened this week with new Covid safety measures in place to keep customers safe.

Burrs in Burnham’s Victoria Street is open again after being closed for over four months since March.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, owned Owner Donna Berry says: “We are very relieved to be back open again.”

“Our menu includes lots of fresh hot and cold food to take away including sausage rolls, pasties, jacket potatoes, sallads and a full range of cakes, some of which are gluten free.

“We are operating only a take-away service initially with limited hours to see how it goes before re-starting indoor dining.”

“We have spent a lot of time ensuring that we fully comply with the guidelines, and we have a one-way route through the cafe, plus hand santiser and two metre social distancing.”

“We do have an outdoor table in our courtyard area for those who want to eat here.”

Donna adds: “We have received lots of very positive feedback from customers already, who are very understanding of what we are doing.”

The cafe also prides itself on its ‘green’ credentials and has eco-friendly straws, paper bags and recyclable containers for food and drinks.