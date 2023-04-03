45,000 trees have been planted across Somerset as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy Project.

This week, the Somerset Lieutenancy, which co-ordinated planting projects locally, revealed a total of 43,883 trees and counting have been planted in the county.

Deputy Lieutenant Gloria Craig, who led the project locally, said: “It’s a fantastic achievement and even more than I’d hoped for.”

“Given that one tree over a lifetime of 100 years can absorb about a tonne of CO2, Somerset will have contributed to removing some 45,000 tonnes of the stuff from the atmosphere in that period.”

“On behalf of the Lord Lieutenant I would just like to offer my heartfelt thanks to everyone who took part and planted a tree – from single trees to mass plantings. Somerset really rose to the challenge.”

At Wells Cathedral, Somerset’s former Lord-Lieutenant Annie Maw was guest of honour at a ceremony to mark the end of the Queen’s Green Canopy Project.

The Acting Dean of Wells Cathedral, Anne Gell, blessed a tree planted in the cathedral’s Camery Garden last year on behalf of the people of Somerset.

 

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: