This week, the Somerset Lieutenancy, which co-ordinated planting projects locally, revealed a total of 43,883 trees and counting have been planted in the county.

Deputy Lieutenant Gloria Craig, who led the project locally, said: “It’s a fantastic achievement and even more than I’d hoped for.”

“Given that one tree over a lifetime of 100 years can absorb about a tonne of CO2, Somerset will have contributed to removing some 45,000 tonnes of the stuff from the atmosphere in that period.”

“On behalf of the Lord Lieutenant I would just like to offer my heartfelt thanks to everyone who took part and planted a tree – from single trees to mass plantings. Somerset really rose to the challenge.”

At Wells Cathedral, Somerset’s former Lord-Lieutenant Annie Maw was guest of honour at a ceremony to mark the end of the Queen’s Green Canopy Project.

The Acting Dean of Wells Cathedral, Anne Gell, blessed a tree planted in the cathedral’s Camery Garden last year on behalf of the people of Somerset.