New charges for motorists to park vehicles on Brean and Berrow beaches have been introduced this week.

From the start of April until the end of October, the two beaches are now open daily to motorists from 9am-6pm.

Slightly higher charges have been introduced by the new Somerset Council in a bid to generate extra income.

Under the new changes, cars can now park on the two beaches at a cost of £6.50 per day or £3 after 2.30pm and £3 for disabled motorists.

Horse boxes and motorhomes can park on the beaches for £10 per day, or £5 after 2.30pm and £5 for disabled users. Large motorhomes, horse transporters and coaches can park on the beaches at £16 per day or £8 after 2.30pm and £8 for disabled drivers.

Wind-powered sports such as windsurfing, kitesurfing and wing foiling are now charged at £3 per three hours (or £2 for disabled users and £1.50 after 2.30pm).

Meanwhile, a new tariff has also been introduced for Brean and Berrow residents to park on the beach at £3 per day or £2 for disabled users and £1.50 after 2.30pm.

It comes as Somerset County Council and the four district councils – Mendip, Sedgemoor, Somerset West & Taunton and South Somerset – officially ceased to exist on April 1st when they were replaced by the new Somerset Council.

The new council set its first budget earlier this year, needing to plug a budget gap of more than £38m in light of increased demand for children’s services and adult social care.

The increase in beach parking charges aims to generate “at least £10,000 of extra income” per year.

Somerset taxpayers will also see their council tax bills rise by the highest amount possible in the first year of the new unitary council – nearly five per cent. For the average Somerset taxpayer (known as Band D), council tax bills will rise to £1,646.04 per year – or a total of £135.95 per month.

The council says more than £38m of savings are being implemented, designed to streamline Somerset’s public services and make them cheaper to run in the years ahead.