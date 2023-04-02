Fundraiser Tim and his dog Monty have visited Burnham-On-Sea during an incredible trek around the entire UK coastline.

33 year-old Tim Jones, from Exmouth, and his 20-month old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Monty, set off on their 8,000 mile journey on January 20th and visited Burnham-On-Sea on March 30th, as pictured here.

Tim and Monty are walking ‘clockwise’ around the coastline while visiting as many lifeboat stations as possible along the way. He hopes to raise £500,000 for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Burnham’s Victoria Hotel and The Galley Cafe in The High Street gave the pair a complimentary night’s rest and a hearty Burnham breakfast before they visited Burnham Lifeboat Station.

Tim and Monty were then accompanied by students and teachers from Lympsham First School in a walk along the beach together towards Brean – the first leg of the day’s journey for the duo. Next stop was Weston Lifeboat Station.

Speaking about the walk, which is expected to take up to six years to complete, Tim says: “The walk is something I’ve wanted to achieve for a few years but circumstances have prevented me.”

“I’ve always admired the difficult work of the RNLI volunteers and so choosing an appropriate charity to support was fairly easy.”

Tim adds: “The route I’m taking will, I hope, include the Isle of Man and the Scottish Islands and I’ll be relying solely on the goodwill of the public to support me along the way in whatever way they can.”

“There are a lot of ‘estimates’ of the distance involved, but we’ll be doing the Islands and expect it to be about 8,000 miles.”

“We’re not limited for time, but expect it to take 4 to 6 years. We will be living in a tent, and getting food and water where we can, as I’m trying to keep weight down.”

Since both Tim and Monty will be relying solely on the generosity of strangers, donations are welcome.

You can donate to Tim and Monty’s Just Giving page to help fund their journey.