Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge has presented almost £6,000 to local charity groups and local good causes.

During their annual presentation at Berrow Village Hall last week, cheques were presented to several organisations following a year of fundraising.

Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance received a bumper donation of £3,331 plus a further cheque of £140 taking the total to £3,471. Lodge Secretary Terry Cornelius handed the funding to air ambulance fundraisers Colin Thomas and Anita Townsend alongside the Moose Lodge’s Dot Anderson and Alan Flower and Ladies Circle President Sandra Nicholson, pictured below.

Other groups receiving funds included Motor Neurone Disease Assocation (£100), Serendipity Singers (£100), Parkinson Support Group (£100), BARB Search & Rescue (£200), Burnham RNLI (£200), Burnham and Highbridge Foodbank (£500), Friends of Somerset Young Carers (£500), Friends of Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Hospital (£548).

Past Lodge President Chris Kingston-White says: “I think it was the best Cheque presentation I have ever attended with Moose and an eye opener on the challenges some of the recipients encounter and how our donations can make that crucial difference.”

And Lodge Secretary Terry Cornelius noted: “If we add the funds presented here to the recent presentations by the Moose Ladies’ Circle, this year our Moose Lodge has presented over £8,000 to local good causes.”

Motor Neurone Disease Assocation’s Jenny Golding received a cheque for £100 from Jenny Dolan; Serendipity Singers was presented with £100 by Iris Baker; Parkinsons Support Group’s John Thatcher received £100 from Lodge Secretary Terry Cornelius; BARB Search & Rescue’s Chair Mark Newman received a cheque for £200 from Moose President Alan Flower; Burnham RNLI Operations Manager Matt Davies received a cheque for £200 from Moose President Alan Flower; Burnham and Highbridge Foodbank’s Maxine and Nick Bashford received £500 from Moose social committee Chair Pete Nicholson; Friends of Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Hospital’s Chair Ceri Joyce received a cheque for £548; Friends of Somerset Young Carers’ Alison Adcam received a £500 cheque from Moose Vice President Rita Harris (Photos Mike Lang)