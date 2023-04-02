Members of Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club and Burnham Army Cadet Force held a joint community litter pick on Sunday (April 2nd).

Volunteers from the two groups worked together to collect a large quantity of litter during the organised session along Burnham’s Queen’s Drive.

Sackfuls of litter were collected from the verges and ditches along the main road into Burnham to tidy it for the new holiday season.

“We had a good turnout of Rotary members and we thank the Army Cadets for their much-appreciated help,” a Rotary spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com.