Plans are in full swing to celebrate Brean Golf Club’s Golden Jubilee this year.

Founded back in 1973, the club is celebrating 50 years of golf his summer and discussions have been held on how best to commemorate the landmark.

Director of Golf, Andrew March, says: “It has been decided to use the annual Presidents Day to mark the occasion on Saturday 13th May when current members, as well as past members, are invited to join together to celebrate on and off the golf course.”

“The event format will be a two player Scramble and each pair ideally will be made up of a current club member and a past member although other combinations will also be permitted to enter.”

“The competition will be a shotgun start at 10am which will be preceded by a breakfast and followed by a post round meal in Brean Country Club.”

The price of the day will be heavily subsidised to try to encourage as many as possible to take part.